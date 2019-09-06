mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Reflects Over A Boom-Bap Sample On "So Gangster"

Alex Zidel
September 06, 2019 16:31
Wiz Khalifa is up to something!


Wiz Khalifa has been on an absolute tear this week. As we all wait for an official project announcement, the Pittsburgh-raised rapper is back with yet another freestyle today. Every single day this week, Khalifa has released some new music for his fans to eat up and we've got to say, it has us seriously craving an album from him. He tackled Tyga's "Taste" and released a couple of loosies directly to his SoundCloud profile and, although he uploaded "So Gangster" a little later in the day today, he's officially back with another new cut.

"So Gangster" utilizes a classic sample and some dope boom-bap style drums with Wiz reflecting on how he's evolved over the years. He notes that he used to have to sell weed every single day just so he can eat, rocking braids and generally just looking at life differently. These days, his values are different. That's the basis for his bars here. It would appear as though this is another freestyle that the Taylor Gang stoner felt like unleashing upon us out of the blue.

Considering the fact that he's come through every single day this week, Wiz Khalifa is definitely up to something. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep it G, ain't no time for no sympathy
Seen it all so I value the simple things
I don't flex, couple chains, couple simple rings
Go to dinner we don't order what the menu brings

