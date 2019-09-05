Wiz Khalifa Is Back With His New Song "On The Road"

Some of you may have thought that Wiz Khalifa fell off but it seems like he's trying to change the narrative this year. Rolling Papers 2, despite the anticipation, did not live up to the expectations he set. This year, he's brought it back to his day ones with the release of his second joint project with Curren$y, 2009.

Over the past few days, Wiz has dropped off a few loose songs and now, he keeps the ball rolling with his new single, "On The Road." Wiz's new song finds him delivering a breezy flow over a laid back sample-heavy beat. The rapper does showcase his melodic ability on the track but in a way that's reminiscent to his earlier efforts, even in the way he details tour life.

It's unsure if these series of tracks he's dropped in the past few days are part of a full-length project or a mixtape, but we're excited to hear what he has up his sleeve for the remainder of the year.

Quotable Lyrics

Rappin', handle business like I'm Jay-Z but my name ain't Shawn

I got hella talent, I ain't gotta floss

Smokin' widda a bitch that's bad and blonde, tell her tag along

So many diamonds in it, they can't tell if the time is wrong