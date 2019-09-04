Wiz Khalifa Freestyles Over Tyga's "Taste" For His Latest Offering

What did we do to deserve this? In three days, we've gotten three new musical offerings from Wiz Khalifa. Usually, the man stays busy all year long but since he dropped 2009 with Curren$y at the top of 2019, Wiz has remained relatively silent. You can always expect some pleasant surprises from the Pittsburgh-raised rapper and this week, he's been gifting the fans with a ton of freestyles. Without any notice, Khalifa just started dropping his loosies online, allowing us all to vibe out to some casual new music.

Everyone's favorite stoner is back with another new freestyle and this time, he's going in over one of the most popular beats from last year. Tyga's "Taste" was a worldwide smash, prompting us all to believe in the former Young Money rapper again. Wiz never lost our trust but he's attacking with a vengeance on this one, lacing us with weed-referenced bars, tight flows, and a general mastery of his genre. What could he be gearing up towards? Is a project on the way or is Wiz just dropping off all the shit he never had a chance to release in the last year? Time will tell.

Keep an eye on him because he's doing big things.

Quotable Lyrics:

Doobie in my shirt, 'nother OZ in my pants

Ice on my hands, melt it help you water plants

Yours never dance, eyes like I'm from Japan

In my Benz gettin' fried like I come from France