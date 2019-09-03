mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Delivers Some New Vibes With "Really And Truly"

Mitch Findlay
September 03, 2019 17:27
Really And Truly
Wiz Khalifa
Produced by Harry Fraud

Wiz Khalifa and Harry Fraud connect for a new one.


Not even MMA wounds can keep a good man down. Despite succumbing to the limitations of the human body, Wiz' generosity remains stronger than ever. Today, the formidable stoner emerged to drop off another loosie, following yesterday's "I'll Be Good." Today's offering is titled "Really And Truly," with some musica provided by the stalwart Harry Fraud. Taking to some looping G-funk whistles, Wiz flexes like only he can, boasting superiority over many an inferior boyfriend-type. Yet worry not, he prefers to kill em' with kindness.

"In the gym every day but I ain't finna scrap you," he raps. "I'm too high to get violent, I'd rather smoke and find a bitch that I can ride with." You heard the man, he's a hopeless romantic at heart. It's unclear what's prompting this sudden burst of new drops, but it's entirely possible that Wiz is using the process of elimination to cleanse his vault. Or perhaps these recent drops are part of a greater effort, and should that indeed be the case, it stands to reason that more is coming.

Are you feeling this latest drop from Wiz Khalifa? Sound off with your thoughts below.

Quotable Lyrics

If this a race than I finna lap you
In the gym every day but I ain't finna scrap you
I'm too high to get violent
I'd rather smoke and find a bitch that I can ride with

Wiz Khalifa Harry Fraud
