At the stroke of midnight, Wiz Khalifashared his Taylor Nights playlist, and to celebrate, the rapper hopped on Instagram Live with a few friends. As they poured up a few drinks and smoked a little sticky icky, Wiz was reminded of a funny tale from long ago when he tried to go to a nightclub with NBA icon Kevin Durant.



Elsa / Staff / Getty Images

“Kevin Durant, that’s the homie from back in the day. You remember when you left me outside the club?” Wiz questioned his friends. “Yeah, he left me outside of the club. We was about to get in the club and they looked at him and they looked at everybody he was with and they was like, ‘Y’all can get in but he can’t.’" Durant's response surprised the rapper. "He was like, ‘Bro, I’m going to see you later."

Someone off-camera couldn't believe it and Wiz continued, "He called me down there! Called me to the club, went in—but what I did, though, some boss sh*t—I went, got back right, came back in the club and I met him in there." The rapper and his friends laughed about the incident as Wiz added that he was dancing in the club with a bottle of liquor. "’Cause I’m not no slouch, you feel me? No love lost, playa. It’s all good. Don’t even trip. It’s not your fault.”

We're sure that there have been plenty of club experiences without bothersome bouncers since that time. Check out Wiz sharing his story and much more below.