Taylor Gang Releases Its Unorthodox New Compilation Album "Taylor Nights"

Weeks after promising fans that a new Taylor Gang mixtape was on the way, Wiz Khalifa and his label have delivered. Today, the Taylor Gang team -- which consists of Wiz, Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, Chevy Woods, Berner, Tucki Carter, Fedd Tha God, J.R. Donato, Young Deji, and Sk8 -- has treated fans with a free jam-packed mixtape, titled Taylor Nights.

In an interesting move by Taylor Gang, Taylor Nights is available exclusively on the label's official website, and it's also presented in the form of one long mix. The literal mixtape follows in the footsteps of Childish Gambino, who released his enigmatic album 3.15.20 in a similar manner at the start of the pandemic last year. Contrary to Gambino's release, however, the DJ DaddyKat-hosted Taylor Nights is a one hour and 20-minute offering, requiring a much more significant commitment from listeners.

It is yet to be seen whether the mixtape will soon hit other streaming platforms, but if you're interested in listening to Taylor Gang's latest offering, you can stream the full Taylor Nights mixtape here.

Tracklist:

1. Blaze One

2. Still

3. Too Much

4. King Size

5. Destination

6. Bagpipe

7. Beautiful Thing

8. Hands UP

9. Mix

10. Girlfriends

11. Chicken With The Cheese

12. Keep Fighting

13. More Bitches Than The Mayor

14. Down To Slide

15. High Off Life

16. Take Things Slow

17. Whats That Sound

18. Dreams

19. Top 10

20. J.O.

21. Invasion

22. Up

23. Aint Shit Free

24. Stay

25. Sweet Sauce

26. Lost

27. Say You Will