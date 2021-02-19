Taylor Gang Releases Its Unorthodox New Compilation Album "Taylor Nights"

Weeks after promising fans that a new Taylor Gang mixtape was on the way, Wiz Khalifa and his label have delivered. Today, the Taylor Gang team -- which consists of Wiz, Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, Chevy Woods, Berner, Tucki Carter, Fedd Tha God, J.R. Donato, Young Deji, and Sk8 -- has treated fans with a free jam-packed mixtape, titled Taylor Nights.
In an interesting move by Taylor Gang, Taylor Nights is available exclusively on the label's official website, and it's also presented in the form of one long mix. The literal mixtape follows in the footsteps of Childish Gambino, who released his enigmatic album 3.15.20 in a similar manner at the start of the pandemic last year. Contrary to Gambino's release, however, the DJ DaddyKat-hosted Taylor Nights is a one hour and 20-minute offering, requiring a much more significant commitment from listeners.
It is yet to be seen whether the mixtape will soon hit other streaming platforms, but if you're interested in listening to Taylor Gang's latest offering, you can stream the full Taylor Nights mixtape here.
Tracklist:
1. Blaze One
2. Still
3. Too Much
4. King Size
5. Destination
6. Bagpipe
7. Beautiful Thing
8. Hands UP
9. Mix
10. Girlfriends
11. Chicken With The Cheese
12. Keep Fighting
13. More Bitches Than The Mayor
14. Down To Slide
15. High Off Life
16. Take Things Slow
17. Whats That Sound
18. Dreams
19. Top 10
20. J.O.
21. Invasion
22. Up
23. Aint Shit Free
24. Stay
25. Sweet Sauce
26. Lost
27. Say You Will