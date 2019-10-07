Wiz Khalifa Drops More New Heat With Kris Hollis For "Reevaluate"

Wiz Khalifa is back and he's making sure that nobody ever forgets about him. After spending some time focused on creating hits, the superstar rapper from Pittsburgh is back on his chill vibes, dropping off a number of freestyles and loosies over the course of a few weeks. The stoner extraordinaire has been updating his music profile on a near-daily basis, telling his fans to check out all the fresh vibes he's been releasing. The latest is a collaboration with Kris Hollis titled "Reevaluate."

The veteran rapper has truly been spazzing lately, spitting out dozens of tracks out of nowhere and offering little notice before each update. Much like his other loosies, this one is more of a comforting vibe. Rapping over a smooth beat, Wiz starts the song off before Hollis jumps in.

What do you think of this one? Is it one of your favorites from the recent burst of music Wiz has gifted us?

Quotable Lyrics:

No, I ain't nothing like the guy you been with

So unapologetic

Put you onto game, girl let's not forget it

Got you rockin' sweats, rollin' up in a Porsche, thinkin' of sex

When I'm gone she in my ride, I let you push the 'Vette