Wiz Khalifa Reaps The Fruits Of His Labor On "Hardly Ever Home"

Since the beginning of September, Wiz Khalifa has been steadily been dropping new music on a damn-near daily basis. It's unclear if this is a promo run for a new album or if he's simply unloading loose singles on his hard drive. The rapper came through a few days ago with his single, "I'ma Hold You Down" ft. 24hrs. Now, he's back with his latest drop, "Hardly Ever Home."

With DP Beats holding down the production, Wiz Khalifa flexes and dips on his new track, "Hardly Ever Home." DP delivers a cold banger with boomin' 808s with a soulful sample while Wiz Khalifa flexes the Taylor Gang empire he's built and the road life. Wiz' latest efforts have shown him challenging himself and exploring new flows in a way we haven't heard in ages. Perhaps this is an indication of what he has in store on his next project. If that's the case, we're definitely looking forward to it.

Quotable Lyrics

No latch on me, broke the mold

No match for me, I'm in my prime

Most these cats 40

That ain't no disrespect, shout out them n***as that

Paved the way so we could get rich off the Internet