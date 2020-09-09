One of hip hop favorite tokers celebrated his birthday yesterday (September 8), and it looks like he rang in his 33rd year by spending it with his girlfriend. Wiz Khalifa wanted to commemorate his birthday with his fans by releasing his Big Pimpin' mixtape featuring Curren$y, Harry Fraud, Statik Selektah, and many other artists and production features. Music wasn't the only way he celebrated his big day, because his girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, shared a lovey-dovey message for the rapper on Instagram.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

"Happy Birthday Baby," Aimee wrote to Wiz Khalifa alongside a series of romantic photos of the couple. "Thanks for everything you do !You are the hardest working man I know and the grind never stops. Thank you for being my best friend and someone I can always count on. Your smile always brightens anyone’s day I Can’t wait to see the blessings that are going to continue coming Love you Cam."

Wiz made sure that he returned the love and slid in her comments. "Thank you for loving me and bash the way you do. Let’s get stoned tonight," he wrote. Check out a few more photos of Wiz's leading lady and check out Big Pimpin' right here.