Wiz Khalifa Delivers "Big Pimpin'" Project To Celebrate His Birthday

We're not sure exactly how Wiz Khalifa is celebrating his birthday, but wherever it is, he's guaranteed to be in a smoke-filled room. Tuesday (September 8) was the rapper's big day, so he decided to add to the festivities by sharing a 17-track mixtape, Big Pimpin'. Wiz first shared a bit of the artwork to Big Pimpin' back in July, but he kept other details about the release under wraps. Since that time, we've received the music video for "Still Wiz" and he's dropped tracks with Juicy J and Harry Fraud. Wiz is an artist who doesn't take time off when it comes to cooking up new heat in the studio and he put in extra work for this latest project.

On the record, you'll find that Wiz Khalifa added features including looks from Ytiet, Bootsyano, Curren$y, Young Deji, Sosamann, Chevy Woods, Saxlrose, and Narissa. Production credits include works by Statik Selekta, Mufasa, Tai, and Harry Fraud. Stream Big Pimpin' and let us know what you think of Wiz Khalifa's birthday surprise.

Tracklist

1. TMZ Intro

2. Slim Peter (Prod by Statik Selektah)

3. Number Song ft. Ytiet

4. Car Skit

5. Thats Us ft. Bootsyano (Prod by Mufasa)

6. Prove It ft. Curren$y (Prod by Mufasa)

7. Area Codes ft. Young Deji & Sosamann (Prod by Mufasa)

8. Play It Smart ft. Chevy Woods & Saxlrose

9. Top Down (Prod by Harry Fraud)

10. Good Time ft. Young Deji (Prod by Harry Fraud)

11. TMZ Skit

12. No Time (Prod by Harry Fraud)

13. Pony ft. Young Deji (Prod by Mufasa)

14. All Week ft. Young Deji (Prod by Tai)

15. No Chaser ft. Saxlrose (Prod by Tai)

16. Tap ft. Chevy Woods & Narissa (Prod by Tai)

17. Player Sh*t ft. Young Deji (Prod by Harry Fraud)