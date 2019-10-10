Will Smith has been putting a smile on people's faces since 1986. His popular TV show, Fresh Prince of Bel Air aired between 1990 and 1996, but it's still being viewed till this day, due to platforms such as Netflix. Now, word on the street is that Will Smith is planning a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spinoff.

This is definitely good news for people that are still binge-watching the same episodes, as it will give them new episodes to rave about. In the past, Will Smith spoke about doing a reboot ''over his dead body'' even if his son Jaden was the lead role. Well, people change, just the as seasons-- and now Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spinoff rumours have moved from a vague whisper to a full-out report, thanks to THR. The actor is even promoting new merchandise from the show.

Smith previously stated, "More than ever, I'm seeing my role in the world as a role of service," he said. "In my younger days, it was ambition. I wanted to win. I wanted to put points on the board. Now, I’m growing into a position in my life where the main question that I ask myself, before I do anything is, how is this of service to the human family. So, with that prism, I'll be making more and more decisions in my life." If we are to take his word for it, then the reboot is not a scheme to generate profit, but simply a way to service millions of viewers.

Are you excited about the Fresh Prince of Bel Air spinoff? Let us know what you think.