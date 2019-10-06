Will Smith's French Prince of Bel-Air days are long over but he's clearly been feeling nostalgic about his hit show since releasing a limited edition drop of merchandise that falls under the Athleisure category. The looks arrive just in time for Halloween and you can even wear the offerings any damn day you please if that's your thing.

The designs are based on the private school Will and Carlton attended in the show and prices range from $30 USD to $95 USD. "I put my thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Then I put it on sale," Will captioned a video announcing the news on Instagram. The collection consists of paisley windbreakers, t-shirts, cropped hoodies, socks, hats, gym bags, and a matching tracksuit - peep the shop here.

In other Will news and on the topic of style, Rakim discussed Will's 1991 single "Summertime" and how the French Prince stole his style.

"I remember the first day I heard it, first day I heard it. It came on and it was a track that me and Eric had in the library with 'Summer Madness,' word up. I was already like, 'Ah, man. Somebody already got it.' Then he started rhyming and I was like...I was listening and right away I got the bittersweet thing where I was glad that my style was resonating with people," he explained. "Any rapper wants somebody to bite off your style. You know you made it when somebody bite off your style. Then right away, it’s like, 'Man, that’s my style.' It was a bittersweet feeling. I was glad, like I said, that people was gravitating towards it. I felt like I just got robbed listening [to it] in the car."