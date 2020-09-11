After teasing a The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special at the end of August, Will Smith confirms he's reunited with his 1990s sitcom family. HBO Max shared on social media back then that a reunion was in the works, and today (September 10), Will Smith posted a photo of himself with his 1990s co-stars, sans the late James Avery, back on set as they posed for a selfie inside of the familiar fake living room.

"Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th," the media mogul stated. The Fresh Prince Instagram page wrote, "Still family after all these years! tag the friends you’re gonna watch the anniversary special with #FreshPrince30th @hbomaxm" while HBO Max added, "6 seasons, 148 episodes, countless memories. Happy 30th anniversary to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air! #FreshPrince30th."

The news of the reunion special comes in the same week as the announcement that Bel-Air, the dramatic reimagining of the Fresh Prince series, has landed two seasons on Peacock. Check out Will Smith's post below and share your favorite Fresh Prince of Bel-Air moments in the comments. "First things first, rest in peace Uncle Phil..."