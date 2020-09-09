The Bel-Air drama has landed a home, and a new generation of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will make its way to airwaves. Last month, there were rumors that the Bel-Air drama that reimagines the popular comedic serious with a more solemn approach was in talks to becoming a full-length series. It all turned out to be true, and the series, based on Morgan Cooper's famed fan film, has been dubbed as a "reinterpretation" of the 1990s sitcom where viewers will explore deeper interpersonal relationships and conflicts with the characters.

Will Smith, the Fresh Prince himself, announced that Peacock has acquired the hourlong series for two seasons. Bel-Air will be produced by Will and wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Studios along with Universal Television. Will shared the good news with Morgan Cooper in a video he posted to social media.

“We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch,” Smith said. “I’ve been in this business for thirty years and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done. So I want to say congratulations. I am hyped.”

In the caption to his video over on Instagram, Smith praised Cooper's original film. "Everybody sent it to me. It was outstanding. I had NEVER envisioned revisiting the Banks family in this way." Check out his post below and let us know if you're excited to see the upcoming Bel-Air drama.