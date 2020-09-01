It's been 30 years since Will Smith took the Fresh Prince to television. The actor has since blossomed into a pop-cultural gargantuan figure since those days but many, including myself, hold those six seasons of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air quite close to their hearts. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the show's launch and HBO Max announced that they'll be hosting a reunion episode to mark the occasion.

Variety reports that the majority of the case of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air will join Will Smith to celebrate the milestone. Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and of course, DJ Jazzy Jeff will be reuniting for an unscripted sit-down for HBO Max. The special is set to be filmed on September 10th with a launch date around Thanksgiving.

This wouldn't be the first time they've reunited since the show ended in 1996. In the midst of the global shut down, Will Smith's Snapchat show, Will At Home included guest appearances from the cast, as well as another episode where Will caught up with Jazzy Jeff who was recently recovering from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Will Smith has been smiling the Fresh Prince bag this year, recently announcing that his production company Westbrook Entertainment will be backing reboot of the show that takes a more realistic, and dramatic approach to the sitcom.