Even if you take extra precautions to store your music safely on hard drives that cannot be accessed by outside sources, you can still get hacked and have your files leak out. We've seen it happen countless times with musicians constantly being targeted for the content they store on their cloud-based drives. Playboi Carti has seen a number of his potential hits surface online this year and other people, like Lil Uzi Vert, have fallen victim to serious privacy infringements. This week, too many highly-anticipated singles made their unauthorized way online, with Kanye West's Yandhi track "New Body" leading the way.



While the album's release date has been in limbo for one year, its actual arrival is still completely up in the air. It may end up releasing before the end of this year but that's anybody's guess. One Yandhi song that we've known about for a minute is "New Body," which is set to feature Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. Unfortunately, it has been leaked and is available to check out online. Shout out to Reddit.

"New Body" isn't the only cut to have appeared on the internet this week. Quavo and Murda Beatz' collaboration "Ride Out The Storm" also surfaced onboard sites like Reddit, with 21 Savage's "Switch Up" and Young Thug's "Days Before" with Mac Miller and Trippie Redd additionally leaking on Reddit. If you're too curious to hold off on checking them out, you can find them before they're taken down. Alternatively, you can just wait for their official releases like the rest of us.



