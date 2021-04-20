Regardless of how one might feel about it, TikTok users have made no small habit of incorporating infectious and catchy hip-hop tunes into their dance challenge videos. It's gotten to be such a recurring practice that some have even taken to accusing artists of deliberately crafting music with TikTok in mind. While many such songs share similar qualities, seldom is grimy and bar-driven rap used as a backdrop -- least of all Griselda's impeccable discography.

That is, until now. One TikTok user in particular decided to try his hand at fashioning a TikTok dance challenge for the ages, looking to Westside Gunn's street classic Supreme Blientele for inspiration. Opting for the Jadakiss and Benny The Butcher assisted "Gods Don't Bleed," which features a haunting vocal loop from Daringer, the user proceeds to deliver a string of choreographed dance moves over Benny's clinical verse.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

The clip quickly began to circulate on social media before eventually catching the eye of both Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher, both of whom appeared to have different reactions. Gunn seemed particularly amused by its existence, writing "I needed this" alongside a slew of hysterical and grateful emojis. On the other hand, The Butcher appeared overcome with second-hand embarrassment, seemingly baffled that he'd provide the soundtrack to such antics.

Suffice it to say, such is our reality now -- one in which not even the work of the Griselda trifecta is impervious to the TikTok takeover. On that note, both Benny and Conway The Machine have recently delivered new albums in The Plugs I Met 2 and La Maquina respectively. Do your due diligence and support both albums now -- even if it means putting those choreography chops to good use.