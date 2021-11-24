Those rumors about Wendy Williams and her health have been reignited following the announcement that Sherri Shepherd will be holding down The Wendy Williams Show. Williams has been absent from her hosting duties in recent months as she recovers from mysterious ailments. It was previously shared that she was dealing with health concerns connected to Graves' Disease, but yesterday (November 22), we reported on The Rickey Smiley Show stating that Williams was wheelchair-bound with dementia.

The host's brother came forward to dismiss those claims, but now, it is being reported that Shepherd, who has previously guest-hosted the series, would return next month.



Michael Stewart / Contributor / Getty Images

It was just a few weeks ago that Shepherd first visited the long-running show, but producers are having her fill in once again from December 13 to 17.

"I had so much fun the first time around, I can't wait to come back to play again," said Shepherd. "I was thrilled to learn that my hosting week in November was so well received by the loyal viewers of this show. It's not easy to do what Wendy has successfully done for so many years. I am grateful to Wendy, the entire Wendy Williams team and Wendy's fans for trusting me to host for another week. It's been a dream come true, and I can't wait to bring back my brand of flirty-fun, fabulous guests and feel good excitement when I return in December."

On Instagram, she added a less formal reaction. "You shouted it out and the powers that be heard! @wendyshow asked me back! Thank you #wendywilliams for giving me the chance and all of the Fans for your support! I am screaming!!!"

