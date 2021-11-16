Wendy Williams has been absent from her daily talk show due to health issues. It wouldn't be the first time that she's had to take time off of the air and by now, the production team is well aware that the show must go on. They've enlisted various guest hosts to hold things over in her absence but it looks like two of Bronx's finest -- and no, we're not talking about Desus & Mero.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Fat Joe and Remy Ma will officially be serving as co-hosts on The Wendy Williams Show for a short time during her absence. On Nov. 23rd and Nov. 24th, the Terror Squad members will be taking the stage together. It'll be interesting to see how that plays out, especially since Fat Joe has been doing his own talk show with The Fat Joe Showon REVOLT. This will certainly set the stage for a Joprah moment to occur on nationally syndicated television.

Other guest hosts for next week on The Wendy William Show include MTV The Challenge: Aftermath Devyn Simone, Variety chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, comedian Michal Yo, and author Bevy Smith will appear as hosts on Nov. 22nd.

With Remy Ma and Fat Joe expected to serve as co-hosts next week, it'll be interesting to see how their chemistry translates as guest co-hosts on a talk show.