Wendy Williams provided fans with an update on her health amidst her break from hosting her popular daytime television show. The talk show host has been absent from The Wendy Williams Show throughout the fall.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”



Lars Niki / Getty Images

Williams has taken time off during her career before, dealing with Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition.

She continued: “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back. Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.”

Michael Rappaport, Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer, and more are all slated to fill in for Williams during upcoming episodes of the show.

