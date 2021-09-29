The last month has been a rollercoaster for Wendy Williams.

Starting with the initial announcement that The Wendy Williams Show would return for its 13th season on September 20, Williams almost immediately cancelled all promotional activities for the show, citing "ongoing health issues," as the reason for the cancellation. Days later, it was announced things had taken another turn for the worst.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Williams, despite previous, public criticism of the COVID-19 vaccine, was reportedly suffering from a breakthrough COVID case and was forced to move her show's Season 13 premiere date from the 20th to October 4. That same day, however, it was revealed that Williams had been hospitalized and was undergoing voluntary psych evaluations.

The talk show host has been open and honest about her struggles with alcoholism and addiction in the past and it was rumored that Williams was relying heavily on alcohol. Calling Williams "an alcoholic," a source close to the situation told The Sun that "Wendy drinks every day," and that "she doesn't need a talk show, she needs help."

Yesterday, however, The Wendy Williams Show official Instagram page announced that Williams would be back in her customary purple chair on Monday, October 4 to kick off the show's new season.

Whether or not the daytime talk show host will address anything that has happened in the last couple of weeks is yet to be seen but, knowing Wendy Williams, there will be an acknowledgement of her battle with COVID and subsequent hospitalization.

Will you be tuned in when Wendy kicks off Season 13 next Monday?

