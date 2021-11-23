There has been a noticeable absence from The Wendy Williams Show and the rumors about the talk show host continue to run wild. Wendy Williams is a character that has dominated the radio and talk show circuit for decades, but in recent years, there have been several distressing reports about her health. There was the ongoing recovery from drug and alcohol abuse that landed Williams in a sober living home amid the divorce from her ex-husband. Later, Williams shared she was experiencing medical issues related to Graves' Disease.

Her fans have been tuning into her talk show in recent weeks as Williams is once again on a hiatus to tend to personal issues. People like Remy Ma and Fat Joe will helm hosting responsibilities until Williams's return, but the Rickey Smiley Morning Show shared a report that Williams may not be up to her hosting duties because she allegedly is suffering from dementia.



Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer / Getty Images

On Smiley's show, they said, "It's not looking really good... Word on the street is Wendy is confined to a wheelchair." They added that she "has lost all blood circulation in her legs and in her feet" and her return to her show is up in the air. "We gotta pray for Wendy. We know that she's been battling with addiction, alcoholism, all that good stuff, and it's also been reported that Wendy has been suffering from the early stages of dementia."

Williams's younger brother, 54-year-old Tommy, reportedly spoke with The Sun and refuted the claims.

“We haven't had any alerts like that and I haven't seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that," he said. "We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we're all down here in Florida... I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don't have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical."

“I am trying to find out if she's coming down for Thanksgiving. I mean, she's normal like that,” he added. Check out the Rickey Smiley Morning Show speaking about Wendy Williams below.

[via]