Wendy Williams has kicked off a new season of her self-titled talk show and her debut proved she's back and better considering the drama that took over her life in the last season. As we all know, Wendy's husband Kevin Hunter cheated on Wendy (for the second time) and got his mistress pregnant. The series of events forced Wendy to check into a sober living home, file for divorce, fire Kevin from his executive producer role and wipe his presence clean from the show's set.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

For the debut episode of season 11, Wendy dropped off a little bit of shade to her soon to be official ex when it came to the credits. When the credits for the episode rolled and the “Executive Producer” role was listed and the remarks read: “Just Wendy.”

Wendy has previously admitted that while she's hurt by Kevin's actions, he will always be her family and she won't trash talk him to the public. "I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and the door is closed and I am talking to myself in the mirror. I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened," she said.