Wendy Williams has been through a lot in the last few months and it's mostly due to her estranged husband Kevin Hunter and his cheating ways. The talk show host has previously admitted that she knew of his infidelity much before the press did and her stints in rehab and a sober living house was due to him getting his mistress pregnant. The numerous headlines and reports on Wendy's marriage would be a lot for anyone to handle but the 55-year-old kept her head up and to this day she only has positive things to say about her "first true love."

Speaking with The New York Times, Wendy got quite candid about Kevin's cheating and even revealed the sex of his new child. While detailing how Kevin will always be her family, Wendy got emotional when she made it clear that she would never bad mouth him in public because she once loved him very much. "I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and the door is closed and I am talking to myself in the mirror. I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened," she explained.

When asked what that "one thing" was, Wendy responded: "Kevin has a daughter."



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Wendy later touched on the moment she found out Kevin was expecting another child.

"I’d done my detective work. I knew what was about to happen, and I was like, Let me go someplace where you’re not allowed to have the whole bottle of wine. Cocaine has been off my map for years," she explained. "I don’t take pills. I wasn’t doing anything off the wagon. When you see your husband’s mistress with a burgeoning belly and you’re a blabbermouth on TV with a successful show, you know what’s about to happen. I needed to go someplace quiet."

Read the full interview here.