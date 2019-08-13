Wendy Williams recently revealed that she has no prenup with it comes to her estranged husband Kevin Hunter. “I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody,” she explained. “But as a grown person, I’d get with another grown person and that grown person would have a thriving career. I would choose differently this time.”

The latter has left the exes with some issues to deal with and according to BOSSIP, a judge has ordered them to attend divorce settlement meetings after each of their lawyers attended court on their behalf to provide a status update on their marriage. The publication details how Kevin wants Wendy to pay his attorney fees, alimony and child support for their 18-year-old son. The only thing they've agreed on is custody and parenting time when it comes to their child.

Kevin and Wendy's divorce meeting is scheduled for November 2019.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

In other Wendy news, the talk show host recently shared a list of things that a man must have if she's going to date them. The number one, most important thing? That he's circumcised.