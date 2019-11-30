As the year is coming to a close with just a handful of weeks left in the calendar year, Wendy Wiliams took a moment to be grateful while she linked up with her family for her annual Thanksgiving dinner. The 55-year-old was joined by her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., as she headed to her parent's house. Wendy posted an image to Instagram that sees a full dining room with plates filled with Thanksgiving grub.



David Livingston/Getty Images

"Nothing feels better than food for the soul! Some @ the table some @ the pool side...but love is all around❤" she captioned the image. Wendy filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, earlier this year when he cheated on her again and got his mistress pregnant.

In another image, Wendy took her followers on a walk down memory lane when she showed her many magazines covers over the years. "My parents save everything🤣& more. The pull out was so comfy & the water view with boats is everything. Btw the glass candy is from YEARS ago. Mom & I love candy. She's got a hand full & so do I in my home," she wrote.

In other Wendy news, she made it very clear yesterday that she's not dating Whitney Houston's ex Robyn Crawford. "I am no lesbian," she told her audience. "I like women for friendship; I like men and I like the D," she continued. "First of all, I'm not down with that, with all due respect to the lesbians. Second of all, Robyn is really married, she's got kids and I'm not a homewrecker."