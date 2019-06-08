TV personality, Wendy Williams, has seemingly put an end to her feud with Kim Kardashian by hanging out with the reality TV star and her mother Kris Jenner. The newly single talk show hostess, shared her day with Kim and Kris in Los Angeles via Instagram on Friday, June 7. Wendy, 54, has previously come for the all three of the Kardashian sisters on different occasions, but she seemed comfortable hanging out with with them in recent posts.

Wendy took to posting a photo of herself with Kris, 63, and followed it up with a video she shot with Kim. “Friendly with Wendy!!” the talk show host captioned the clip of her and Kim. “Wait, how do you do it…a hair flip?” Wendy asked Kim in the video, with Kim showing her the move with a smile. Wendy proceeds to flip her hair and comically adds "bitchezzz" in a faux valley-girl accent.

After Kim called out Jack in the Box in a recent tweet, Wendy slammed her for it on the May 21 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “Kim Kardashian is mad at the fast food restaurant Jack in the Box. Who does she think she is?” Wendy told the audience. "What this sounds like is you’re using your celebrity and your newfound business head for pomposity and bullying.” On a more serious note, the TV host has also slammed Kim’s relationship with her husband Kanye West on her show last January, saying, “Kim it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and feeble conversation. It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.” Ironically enough, Williams also posted a (very badly shot) video of Ye and Kim in celebration of his birthday, with the caption: "happy birthday, Kanye. You are very special to the world. Thank you for a lovely day."