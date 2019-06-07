This year has been pretty rough for talk show hostess Wendy Williams, who recently divorced her longtime husband, Kevin Gates. Things started getting out of control when rumours started surfacing that her husband had allegedly gotten his mistress pregnant, after which everything started to come to light. Now, months later, Wendy is a single woman living her best life in New York City. She claims she has a "parade of men" who show up at her bachelor pad, and even made a surprise appearance at Hot 97 Summer Jam, popping up with DJ Boof, who works closely with her on her show. Wendy previously bragged on her show about Boof hitting her up to ask her out to dinner, which caused fans to speculate whether the two were getting closer.However, Wendy is enjoying being single and not having to be tied down to one man. She was seen leaving West Hollywood celebrity hot spot Craig's with a mystery man last night, smiling as she exited the swanky restaurant, arm in arm with Mr. Mystery.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The paparazzi couldn't help but notice something strange though, Wendy seemed to still be rocking her massive, gajillion-carat wedding ring. A video from TMZ shows the TV personality proudly showing off the lavish accessory as paparazzi asked "Wendy, you still wearing that diamond wedding ring or what?"

It's good to see Wendy enjoying herself after the upsetting news came that her offer to Gayle King of a tell-all interview about her divorce on her show CBS This Morning was rejected for being a little "too trashy."