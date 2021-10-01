Wale Samples A Q-Tip Classic On "Poke It Out" Featuring J.Cole

Ahead of New Music Friday, Wale has blessed his fans with tunes. There have been discussions about the rapper working on his forthcoming project, and on Thursday (September 30), Wale not only confirmed the title, but he has offered up a release date. Described as "his seventh and most personal studio album to date," Wale has shared that Folarin II will arrive on October 22.

That isn't the only music update we've received from the DMV icon; Wale also shared his new single "Poke It Out," an offering that features a look from J. Cole. The Cool & Dre-produced banger samples Q-Tip's classic "Vivrant Thing," and the two emcees lyrically bounce their way through the familiar beat spinning bars that fans will be quoting—and dancing to—for some time.



Photo Provided to HNHH By Artist

Stream "Poke It Out" by Wale ft. J. Cole and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Cole world and Folarin co-starring

We both flexing, Bo Jacksons, Bo Granden

These cap n*ggas that rap with piss poor jargon

My latest whip, my latest chick was both foreign

I know all my hoes miss me

I been the sh*t since I hit elementary