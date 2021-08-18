While the Hip-Hop masses will likely never agree on one solitary Hip-Hop artist to be named the greatest rapper of all time, the GOAT debate most importantly gives fans to the opportunity to offer rappers their props. As a result, fans argue which rappers would qualify as all-time greats, allowing room for underground and mainstream artists to be discussed in the same conversation.

On Wednesday, Wale decided to once again claim his stake in the GOAT debate, so he hit Twitter and let everyone know that he is one of the greatest Hip-Hop artists of all time.

"When I say I’m one of the greatest rappers of all time . I mean it with all my heart ," Wale explained confidently. "I’ve put out more QUALITY music than most . My deep cuts are crazy . My singles all got plaques . Decade plus. THAT is why I’m heavy on the gratitude."

Naturally, Wale's tweet had some fans up in arms, but countless users across social media platforms agreed with him as well. The Shade Room reposted his tweet, and it even led to a sub-argument about aritst's proclaiming their greatness. Reality TV producer Carlos King pointed out the hypocrisy between fans praising Wale for saying he's a GOAT and previously bashing Erica Banks for sharing similar sentiments. The "Buss It" rapper chimed in to thank Carlos King, but it turns out they weren't the only celebrities in The Shade Room's comment section.



Wale also popped up to let fans know that he 100% stood by his statements, simply saying, "I mean it." He also used the opportunity to promote his most recent hit, the Chris Brown-assisted "Angles," as well as his latest single, the Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream-assisted "Down South."



What do you think about Wale's post — is he a GOAT contender as far as you're concerned? And do you think it's problematic for artists — whether it be veterans like Wale or rising artists like Erica Banks — to tell fans how great they are?