We haven't heard much music form Waka Flocka recently, leaving some unfamiliar music lovers to question his relevancy. Long before Waka was a WEtv reality star on shows like Growing Up Hip Hop Atlantaand Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka, he was beasting out bars in the studio. Earlier today (April 26), Waka shared a selfie where he looked disgusted, and in the caption, he wrote, "Me when bitcoin goes down."

Seemed like a bit of a joke, but a troll capitalized off of the moment. "Are you crying because your music is irrelevant now?" Artists receive comments such as these by the hundreds, and while some celebrities have opted to clap back with a vicious retort, Waka Flocka decided to take an alternative route.



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

"Na... I can turn that up in a snap of a finger literally," Waka replied. "Music not my only option no more [hand peace sign emoji] my the Heavens bless you and yours King." We may not have to wait much longer for new Flocka tunes; it's rumored that Flockaveli 2, which is said to be Waka's last album, will arrive sometime this year, so fans just need to sit tight.

Check out the brief exchange between the chart-topping rapper and the troll below.