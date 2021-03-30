All he did was express his support for his stepdaughter Charlie, but folks were quick to come after Waka Flocka. Recently, on an episode of their WEtv show Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, viewers watched on as the Malphurs prepared for the teen's quinceanera. Charlie revealed to Waka that she planned on bringing her girlfriend as her date and he didn't have an issue with it. Later, in an interview, Waka shared that he stands by his daughter and fosters a home environment that nurtures her living in her truth, so she didn't "come out" as some have put it.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Social media influencer and comedian Zoie Fenty called out the rapper for his response by alleging that in the past, Waka hasn't been as accepting of people in the LGBTQIA+ community. Waka Flocka's wife Tammy Rivera clapped back and stated that people should be allowed to grow once they've become more educated on a particular subject.

Waka then came forward to speak up on his own behalf, as well. "Y'all n*ggas ain't bullying nobody. And no, I'm not a phobic. I'm not none of that," said the rapper. "What I'm gonna say is I'm gonna support my daughter. Y'all stop running with this narrative that she coming out 'cause she ain't never hiding from nothing. She not no face, no spokesman, no nothing. She living her f*cking life, man."

"That's all it need to be," he continued. "Cut it out." Waka also had a few words for "2021 adults" who continuously speak about children on social media. "The way y'all talk about kids is crazy... Who raised y'all?" Watch his clip in full below.