It's a celebratory day for Waka Flocka and his wife, Tammy Rivera. The hip hop reality television couple is celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary, and they happily flaunted their love on social media. Over the years, the pair have endured a bumpy road to wedded bliss after they almost called it quits on their relationship. However, they've been able to work things out privately with each other and publicly on Marriage Boot Camp. They renewed their vows on Waka & Tammy Tie the Knotand are living their happily ever after.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"I always said to myself when I was a kid... 'I’ma marry my best friend'. Now look at us...6yrs in, with a teenage daughter and two frenchie’s 😂 #WeYoungOld with a bright ass future ahead of us," Waka wrote on Instagram. "Ya first album dropping this year and my last album dropping this year PLUS our own tv show in March @wetv #ThisOurWorld love frfr!!!. When I say you perfect I mean you perfect. Love is what we really be in, our own world on our own time #HappyAnniversary."

Over on Tammy's page, she reiterated her husband's sentiments while sharing a few silly video clips of herself with Waka. "I want to say HAPPY 6 years married anniversary to my handsome, annoying, loving, affectionate, wish washy Gemini husband!" she wrote in the caption. "Even tho we’ve been together for 9 years we made it official 6 years ago today! And I want you to know you are perfect. I would give up everything I have including the cloths on my back for you if you ever needed it.. @wakaflocka I love you ❤️ #TheFlockas #Swipe just a few videos of our craziness." Happy anniversary to these two. Check out their Instagram posts below.