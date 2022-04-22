Not long after he made headlines for throwing around allegations about a second Kim Kardashian and Ray J sex tape, Wack 100 is in the news for related matters once again, although this time his target appears to be the late Nipsey Hussle, sparking plenty of outrage online.

As HipHopDX notes, earlier this week, podcast host Hassan Campbell exposed a clip of a conversation between the controversial veteran and Nip's former manager, Big U, who didn't realize that Campbell was on a three-way call with them as they discussed a rumoured gay sex tape involving the "Double Up" rapper.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Listeners can hear Wack gossiping about Nipsey "f*cking with a n*gga," claiming to be "saving his career." The 43-year-old also said that the Los Angeles native was "paying a n*gga to f*ck his baby mama with him," seemingly talking about Lauren London.

Seeing as Hussle – who was tragically murdered in March of 2019 – is no longer here to defend himself against the executive's rumours, many fans were upset by the audio, and didn't hesitate to express it.

"C'mon man!!! Y'all let [Nipsey] rest easy bro," one Twitter user wrote yesterday. "[Why] y'all got to be so salty?!! SMH. [Nipsey] was and still is greater than Wack 100 and Big U put together bro."





Others added, "Wack 100 has always lived up to his name in my book but these Nipsey allegations are a new low," and "Only a matter of time til Wack 100 gets touched for playing [with] Nipsey's name."

Check out more Twitter reactions to the allegations below, and read Lauren London's heartfelt tribute to her late partner on the third anniversary of his death here.

RIP Nipsey Hussle.

