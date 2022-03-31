Today marks the third anniversary of rap star Nipsey Hussle's tragic death. As fans and loved ones continue to celebrate his life, Lauren London took to Instagram to share a sweet message to her late boyfriend.

Earlier today, Hussle's longtime girlfriend Lauren London posted a picture of the L.A. rapper smiling, captioning it with a loving message.

"Here

There

Then

Now

Forever

and After



Long Live The King

Ermias Asghedom

Hussle Man (blue heart and gold sparkle emojis)"







With each anniversary of his death, London continues to share touching words that embody the love her and Hussle shared.

In 2020, she wrote a heartfelt tribute to Hussle as this marked the first anniversary of his death.





Last year, London spoke on rebuilding after losing the love of her life. Since his passing, we've seen London involved in many charitable acts that help to honor Hussle's life and the conditions surrounding his death.

During a Red Table Talk in 2020, London revealed that she speaks to a group of young women who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

"Trauma feels so lonely," said London. "Just in talking to them, they gave me so much more than I feel like I gave to them. They gave me just their stories and just their rawness, and it made me feel not so alone. It was magical. It was very healing."

She's also kept Hussle's Puma x The Marathom Clothing (TMC) line revived, helping with the influx of orders and releasing the Puma x Lauren London "Forever Stronger" collection.

Other loved ones of Hussle's have also paid tribute over the years, by giving input on the The Mysterious Murder of Nipsey Hussle documentary, which explored and focused on the life of the late rapper, rather than his death.

The legacy Nipsey Hussle left behind will forever be remembered, and in the words of Hussle himself, "The Marathon Continues."

