Wack 100 isn't a rapper but you would think otherwise simply based on his antics. Over the years, he hasn't shied away from getting into public disputes with people and making a few comments that would ruffle a few feathers or at the very least, make a headline. Most recently, he was heard saying some pretty disheartening things about Nipsey Hussle. He essentially co-signed Eric Holder fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle.

"It's a harsh reality but we steppin' out of civilization into the jungle of gangbanging. Shitty Cuz, the alleged gunman, when it comes to the rules of engagement of gangbanging, he did what he was supposed to do when another gangbanger calls you a f****t, a pedophile, or a snitch," he said in leaked audio that made its rounds. "You supposed to handle your business. And can't nobody say that's wrong."

This led to Wack 100 receiving some serious backlash across the board. He didn't really address the comments since they leaked but he recently took to Instagram to apologize. "Alright you guys win," he wrote. "Big U called me and scolded me. I'll be quiet now." He echoed that sentiment in the caption, writing, "I’m back in my game room watching TV. You guys win #ImSorry."

The scolding itself was seemingly a joke. He later posted another video saying that Big U called him and told him to eat his vegetables.