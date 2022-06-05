The last time we provided you with an R&B Season update, we spotlighted Ravyn Lenae's HYPNOS album along with tracks from AUGUST 08 and ScHoolboy Q, 070 Shake, Jacquees, and Mereba.

This time around, we're keeping things short and sweet, putting you on to new releases from Vory's Lost Souls album as well as Post Malone's fourth studio album, twelve carat toothache, which surprisingly landed him his lowest first week sales projections since 2016's Stoney, though he's still got a pretty good shot at debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

For Posty's part, we have a melancholy tune called "Lemon Tree," on which the 26-year-old expresses some of the darker thoughts that live in his head. "Blood on my hands, I'm on the fence, I double down / A swing and a miss, a kick in the ribs, in trouble now," he croons before reminding us of his strength, which overcomes all of the pain he feels.

From Vory's debut project, we have "Mind Games" a solo offering about some relationship drama which was produced by Smash David, FRAXILLE, and JW Lucas; if you like that, you'll definitely want to hear his "F*ck Being Famous" collaboration with BEAM, which he also spotlighted this weekend.

Check out our full R&B Season playlist below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.