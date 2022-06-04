Whether you're enjoying Post Malone's twelve carat toothache or not, the 14-track project's first week sales projections don't lie – there's a chance it could debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. As HipHopNMore notes, though he could still earn the coveted top spot, this also marks the 26-year-old's most dismal opening week since he made his debut with Stoney in 2016.

Malone's last project – 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding – moved 489K copies in its first week out, with approximately 200K of those coming from pure sales. His latest effort, which boasts features from Gunna, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd, The Kid LAROI, and more, is expected to move 115K - 130K copies in the first week.

This puts him right on pace with Jack Harlow, who was anticipated to move 110K - 135K during the first week of his sophomore record, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

On a Reddit thread dedicated to Malone, several users discussed the apparent difficulty that artists have been having moving units like they used to. "Given the fact that Kendrick Lamar just sold 283K after the amount of hype he carried and selling 600K+ with his last album, it feels incredibly harder to move units nowadays than before. Especially with the new Billboard rules."





Are you surprised by Post Malone's first week sales projections? Sound off in the comments below, and stream twelve carat toothache here if you haven't already.

