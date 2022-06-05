Vory & BEAM Say "F*ck Being Famous" On New "Lost Souls" Collab

Before dropping off his debut Lost Souls album, Vory shared two collaborations with his fans, "Do Not Disturb" with NAV and Yung Bleu, and more recently, "Daylight" with Ye, the first of which was far better received than the latter, though both still garnered tons of attention for the rising recording artist.

Now that the 17-track record is here, we've heard what else the 24-year-old has been cooking up in the studio, from the album's title track with Fresco Trey and "Chanel Fix" with Landstrip Chip to our personal favourite, "F*ck Being Famous" featuring BEAM.

"Famous, wanna be famous, I do not wanna be famous / Ayy, fame is a hell of a drug that I do not wanna be taking," Vory sings on the outro.

For his part, BEAM spits about keeping his priorities straight, "Ayy, ayy, smokin' the pack with his name on his case, I hate the aftertaste / Ayy, you can go take it to God, I ain’t in control of your fate / I give a f*ck 'bout the fame, I really got nothin' to say / My family straight, I want the house on the lake and I make sure my mama done ate."

Stream "F*ck Being Famous" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your top three favourite songs from Lost Souls are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, all of the pills that I'm takin' got me in different phases

I'm dippin' the bricks in some tainted shit, I'm makin' this pain

Ayy, they look at entertainers like we got deals with Satan

Ayy, all we do is sacrifice for lambs, the blood it's blameless