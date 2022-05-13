VORY Croons Of Troubled Love With NAV & Yung Bleu On "Do Not Disturb"

The last year for VORY has been crazy, as he enjoys the success which comes with being featured on Kanye West's Donda and the constantly-evolving Donda 2. Recently, the rising rapper collaborated with Donda co-star Fivio Foreign on "Changed on Me," a song off the latter's B.I.B.L.E.

"Do Not Disturb" is VORY's first single for his upcoming album Lost Souls. On the song, VORY's lyrics embody the bitterness and jealousy of a scorned lover. The beat is understated, made up of a guitar sample and moody synth pads. The guest verses from NAV and Yung Bleu follow the tenor of VORY's. Yung Bleu talks of infidelity, whereas NAV details a successful relationship made hollow by his own demons.

VORY has already shared his tracklist for Lost Souls, which promises features from names as big as Kanye West and Gunna. The hotly anticipated new album will be the artist's first since his self-titled project released in 2020, which contained songs like "Ain't It Funny" with Meek Mill. He's continued to collaborate with Meek on several songs, and has written for the likes of JAY-Z, Beyonce, and Drake.

Check out the single on Apple Music or Spotify.

Quotable Lyrics

How I'm under thirty and made thirty, thirty times?

How you do my dirty and play victim blows my mind

I was scarred from issues, you said it would heal in time

Tryna hide your past up in the dark, but caught my body to the light