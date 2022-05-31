Vory Shares "Daylight" Featuring Ye Ahead Of "Lost Souls" Album

Vory's long-awaited Lost Souls album is due out this Friday, June 3rd. Ahead of that, the rising star has shared one of the most highly anticipated titles from the tracklist, "Daylight" featuring Kanye West.

"I'm there for the kids, I'm trying to live for them / And I'm tryin' to change the script / Sometimes, it just can't be did," the singer reflects on the first verse. "I'm dead, lifeless, untold silence / And I blame it on the system / 'Cuz it was never set up for us to win."

Others due to appear on Lost Souls include Nav and Yung Bleu on "Do Not Disturb" (which also already arrived as a single), Landstrip Chip on "Chanel Fix," and Beam on "F*ck Being Famous."

In other news, the Yeezy founder also appeared alongside the late XXXTentacion on "True Love," which arrived on Friday – check it out here.

Stream Vory's "Daylight" collaboration with Kanye West on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH this weekend to stream the Houston native's new project.

