Houston-born recording artist Vory has officially announced his upcoming debut album's tracklist, which appears to be a star-studded event.

Following his work with Meek Mill as part of the Dream Chasers roster, the Grammy-award-winning artist made strong contributions to multiple songs on Kanye West's album, Donda. With his own project's release on the horizon, Vory has announced the tracklist for the presently untitled body of work.

The sixteen-song album will include features from Kanye West, Gunna, NAV, Yung Bleu, and more. One of Vory's frequent collaborators, BEAM, is also featured on the tracklist. Fresco Trey and Landstrip Chip help to round out the sound of the album.





Despite the project not yet having an announced release date, some of hip-hop's biggest names are voicing their excitement for its arrival. Rick Ross jumped into the comments to leave a fire emoji and Tory Lanez also reacted to the tracklist reveal, asking where their song together was.

"Yo WTF MAN ?!! What about me," commented Tory. "What about #VoryLanez? Jk THIS IS FIRE."

Stay tuned for the album's title and release date, which will surely be revealed in the coming weeks. Will you be checking out Vory's debut album when it drops? Let us know which song you're most excited to hear in the comments.





Tracklist:

1. Lost Angels

2. DND (feat. NAV & Yung Bleu)

3. Dark Clouds

4. Project Baby

5. Not My Friends

6. Mind Games

7. Lost Souls (feat. Fresco Trey)

8. Lesson Learned

9. Happy Birthday 2 U

10. F*ck Being Famous (feat. BEAM)

11. Cindy's Interlude

12. Believe In Me

13. World Cry (feat. Gunna)

14. Daylight (feat. Kanye West)

15. CWR Interlude

16. Chanel Fix (feat. Landstrip Chip)