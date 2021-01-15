Over the past few years, Von Miller has consistently been one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL, despite numerous injury problems. This season, Miller has dealt with COVID-19 as well as a dislocated tendon that kept him off the Broncos roster since December. Now, however, Miller is in much more serious trouble as according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he is the subject of a police investigation in Colorado.

As it stands, there has been no reason given when it comes to the investigation, which has led to a lot of speculation on social media. Regardless, Miller has enlisted the help of attorney Harvey Steinberg who is a big name in the state.

Miller has been in legal trouble before although he was able to get off without any stiff penalties. The trouble was related to an incident back in 2018 where Miller posed with a bloody hammerhead shark on a boat. Since that time, Miller has kept a low profile although this latest investigation has certainly piqued people's curiosity.

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images