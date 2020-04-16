Over the last month, the only thing that has been on people's minds is the Coronavirus. Reports of cases in China started circulating all the way back in January of this year although no one really saw it as a threat, except for those in the health community. Despite various warnings, numerous countries refused to take the virus seriously and now, it is completely changing the way we live our lives.

One of the activities that have been decimated by the virus is sports. Every single sports league has been shut down and players are being told to isolate themselves. While the NBA has been impacted the most by this, it seems as though NFL players are now feeling the effects as well. Today, it was reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that Von Miller of the Denver Broncos has tested positive for the virus.

According to the report, Miller is feeling fine and is already resting with a positive outlook on the horizon. In fact, Miller plans on speaking out publically about his diagnosis, tomorrow. Clearly, Miller wants to let his story be heard so that some people take the virus a lot more seriously.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.