Vivica A. Fox shared her opinion regarding Megan Thee Stallion's recent appearance on CBS Morning. While many continue to point out flaws in the rapper's story, Fox focused on the potential legal consequences that could come from Megan speaking publicly on the case.

In an episode of Cocktails with Queens on Fox Soul's Youtube show, hosted by Vivica A. Fox, Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy, and Syleena Johnson, Fox revealed she thinks Meg should have waited to do the interview with Gayle King, while also wishing "she had a little bit more patience," before opening up about the details behind the shooting incident with Tory Lanez.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I really think that her people should've advised her, 'Until this is settled, and then you can tell your side. That's when you talk," Fox said.

While the other hosts agreed with her, Jordan chimed in defending Meg's decision to go forward with the interview. "I agree, I think pending a case that's in progress, it is a mistake to kind of show your cards, but I also kind of feel for her because she's been getting dragged like she's the one that shot somebody." She continued, "They treat her like she's on trial and she's not. He's on trial, not her."

Fox went on to respond to Jordan saying, "But that is just public opinion, which until the facts are stated and they come out, she should have kept everything that she possibly can in her file cabinet." She went on to say, "Now lawyers can things and twists and turns."

Check out part of the episode below.



