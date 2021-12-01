Virgil Abloh's Final Vuitton Show Attended By Kanye, Kim, Kid Cudi, Quavo & More

In a moving ceremony for the fashion world, Virgil Abloh was honored with a runway show. The world suffered a devastating loss when the news was shared that Abloh had passed away from cancer, an illness that he reportedly lived with privately. Creatives from all walks of life have been inspired by his artistry, and on Tuesday (November 30) evening, Louis Vuitton honored their late former artistic director with a showing of his Spring-Summer 2022 Collection.

The star-studded event took place in Miami and hosted guests including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, their daughter North West, Kid Cudi, Offset, Ricky Martin, 21 Savage, and many more.



Although many high fashion runways shows aren't necessarily enthusiastic events to begin with, this viewing was particularly somber. Quavo, Offset, and Cudi were but a handful of celebrities who walked in the show. The event itself was a touching tribute that even featured synchronized drones in the sky that honored Alboh, his life, and his legacy.

"It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times," said Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton's chairman and CEO. "He paved the way for future generations. As a devoted supporter of his community through his charities and passions, he was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible," Burke stated.

"In this same spirit, we at Louis Vuitton will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with a final show in Miami, per his wishes," he added. "I am honored to have called him my friend. My deepest thoughts are with his wife, children, parents, family and the entire community that was touched by his greatness."

A legend. Check out bits from the show below.

