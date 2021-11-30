As the world prepares for Louis Vuitton to show Virgil Abloh's final, Spring-Summer 2022 collection in a special Miami show intended to "pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius," social media posts dedicated to the late designer continue to pour in from all corners of the internet.

When it was first reported that Abloh had passed away from a rare form of cancer at just 41-years-old, the world at the intersection of music, fashion and design was devastated. Abloh touched so many people in so many creative industries, and the Off-White founder has been celebrated for the impact he had, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Artists like Drake, Frank Ocean and Lil Uzi Vert, all of whom were close with Abloh, have paid their respects via social media posts. Kanye West dedicated his weekly Sunday Service to Abloh, and Chicago rapper Vic Mensa released a beautiful musical tirbute to Virgil, titled "What You Taught Us."

Fat Joe took to Instagram to celebrate Abloh, and along with a photo of his entire Off-White x Nike sneaker collection, the "Lean Back" rapper revealed he and Virgil had once discussed collaborating on what would have been a monumental Air Force One.

"FOR VIRGIL! Recently I was in conversation with Virgil and he expressed great interest in designing a TS Air Force One for the 40th anniversary of the AF1. My response was IT WOULD BE A HONOR FOR YOU TO MAKE THAT MAGIC HAPPEN!," Joe wrote. "We miss you Virgil what you have done for our culture will never be forgotten you’re an icon a genius! My condolences to the Abloh family."

While it is unclear what exactly a Terror Squad 40th Anniversary AF1 would look like, Fat Joe is a New York City legend, and the AF1 is the most legendary New York City sneaker. It's all-but-certain Virgil would have made magic combining the two.

Rest in peace, Virgil.