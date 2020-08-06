As she continues to grieve the losses of her husband and 13-year-old daughter, Vanessa Bryant is finding comfort with her loved ones. She's shared silly videos of her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, and she's posted clips with friends like "Unclue" Pau Gasol and bestie La La Anthony. As she moves forward with her new normal, Vanessa Bryant continues her wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters. She's stated that pilot Ara Zobayan—who also died in the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and six others—may have been negligent while operating the aircraft.



TMZ reported that Island Express Helicopters along with Zobayan's estate have asked the courts to move the place of venue outside of Los Angeles due to Kobe's popularity. They want the case to take place in Orange County because they believe a fair trial in L.A. just isn't feasible due to his iconic Lakers status. Vanessa's legal team have answered that petition and hope that a court rejects the request.

Vanessa's team also argued that the crash occurred in L.A. County, so the court case should be held there. "Defendant fails to acknowledge the extent to which Kobe Bryant’s legacy penetrates American culture," court documents reportedly state. "There is no county line at which Kobe Bryant’s celebrity suddenly evaporates. Public esteem for Kobe Bryant is a fact of American life."

A judge has yet to make a decision.

