There is probably an entire playlist of songs that you can think of that get your body moving no matter what, but what if you were challenged not to dance when you heard them? TikTok is known to be a social media platform crawling with viral challenges, and a popular one involves some of our favorite throwback party jams. There are many variations of the challenge, but the message is the same: listen to as many songs as you can without reacting. So, in a funny clip, Vanessa Bryant and La La Anthony got together for a girl's day and did their best to remain stonefaced.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

In their video, the ladies are seen with cheesy grins as Soul II Soul's "Back 2 Life" begins. They're able to make it through that one before the mix changes to Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock's "Joy & Pain." The track then switches to De La Soul's classic "Me, Myself, & I" before moving on to Tony! Toni! Toné!'s "Feels Good." When the last song hit, La La couldn't keep it together and had to break out a few dances moves.

It's good to see Vanessa Bryant enjoying good times with her close friends. Check out Vanessa and La La Anthony below.