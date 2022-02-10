It isn't difficult to travel through Los Angeles before coming across one of many dozens of murals dedicated to Kobe Bryant or his daughter, Gianna. The beloved father-daughter pair lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash just over two years ago, and since that time, artists, as well as sports lovers, have taken to the streets of their cities worldwide to mourn their deaths.

Vanessa Bryant has remained the backbone of her family through this ordeal that continues as she has gone up against authorities that spread photos of the helicopter crash aftermath.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

Ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl in L.A., the NFL has partnered with several celebrities and influencers for the "This Is Los Angeles" promotional video, and in it, there is a mural that shows purple and gold-fitted Kobe kissing a Baby Gigi on the cheek. In the caption, Vanessa shared that she wouldn't take a peek at the until the end of the shoot.

"I couldn't look at the mural next to me until we wrapped," she wrote. "This city is special to me for so many reasons. It’s an honor to be a part of #ThisIsLA." Check out the images below.